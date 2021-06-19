Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 112 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $431.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.02. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

