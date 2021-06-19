Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

