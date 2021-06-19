$4.18 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53. Celanese posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.