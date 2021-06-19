Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

VTWRF stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

