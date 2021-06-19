Linx (NYSE:LINX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 90297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linx by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

