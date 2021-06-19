GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

