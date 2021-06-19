Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $418,582.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.66 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

