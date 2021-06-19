Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.11

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

BCMXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

