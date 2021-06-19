Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells $199,348.25 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

