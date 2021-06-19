Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner Sells 14,323 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.73 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

