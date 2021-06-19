Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

