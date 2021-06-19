Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,215 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,520,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,237,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

