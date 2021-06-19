Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,435,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $53.89.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

