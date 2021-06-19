frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in frontdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in frontdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.