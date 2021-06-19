Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.