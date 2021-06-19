Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

