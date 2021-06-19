Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFPT opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

