Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,773 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 351.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,789 shares of company stock worth $5,926,744 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

