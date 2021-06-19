Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 297,405 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 297,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,917,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

