Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

