Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 146,675 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 150.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,675 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

