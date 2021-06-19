EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.