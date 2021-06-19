-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is ($1.17). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

