Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) rose 3.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 12,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,486,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

