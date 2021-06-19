Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

