Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
NYSE:EB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
