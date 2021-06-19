Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.77. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

