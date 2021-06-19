Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.