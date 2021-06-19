Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Liquidity Services worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.97 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

