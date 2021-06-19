E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.