1,934 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $389.37 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

