Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 357,099 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.23 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $927.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.