E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 372,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of -378.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.