Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.