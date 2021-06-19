Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 16,735 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.