$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB opened at $21.83 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

