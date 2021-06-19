Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $313,686.72 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,285.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.