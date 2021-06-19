Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $1,447,600.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00.

ZM opened at $374.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

