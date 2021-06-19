E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 83,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

