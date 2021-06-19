Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 399.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

