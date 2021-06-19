Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 947 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $9,914,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

WES stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

