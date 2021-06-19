Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $263,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $3,129,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 2,110,751 shares worth $77,263,431. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.20.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.