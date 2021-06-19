Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Down 8.8%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 5,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

