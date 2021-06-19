Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,316.0 days.
Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
