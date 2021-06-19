Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,316.0 days.

Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.