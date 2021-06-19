Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 8.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 7,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 477,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

