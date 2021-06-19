Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 48,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,112,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $889.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

