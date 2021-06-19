Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

