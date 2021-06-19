Sei Investments Co. Has $7.45 Million Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CAI International by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CAI International by 37.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.