Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 13.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 274,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 411,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82.

In related news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,218.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.