Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $43.88

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $45.07. Independence shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Independence by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

