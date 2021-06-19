Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $83.92. Approximately 2,036,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 43,655,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

