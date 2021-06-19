Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $83.92. Approximately 2,036,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 43,655,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
